While attending the New Pastor Orientation, pastors and their spouse were able to meet in small groups with their regional catalyst. Photo by James Powell

Many new pastors from across Florida gathered to learn more about ministry through the Florida Baptist Convention.

An orientation facilitated by Florida Baptist Convention staff introduced pastors from across the state to the work and mission of the convention. The day’s schedule focused on helping each pastor understand the convention’s “Right Beside You” mission.

“One of the things I found about today was learning about the amazing partnership between the Florida Baptist Convention and Send Network,” said Scott Gibson, a church planter from The Bridge Jax. “Everybody in Florida is working together toward the common goal of spreading the Gospel and growing the kingdom of Jesus.”

Pastors expressed excitement as Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, walked through the convention’s four mission imperatives and celebrated recent baptism and church-planting numbers.

“If anything, in the church world over the years, you hear negative things about being part of a denomination, but there’s nothing negative about it,” said David Outing, pastor of Tangelo Baptist Church. “It’s all positive to have a covering and a support network and to have an organization come alongside pastors and churches.”

Alex Thorpe (center), pastor at Hope Church in Jacksonville, and others look on during a session of the New Pastor Orientation held at the Florida Baptist Convention office in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by James Powell

Rummage led much of the orientation by providing an overview of the convention’s structure. Regional catalysts also met with pastors from their respective regions to answer questions.

“The amount of information was great,” said Andrew Bosak, pastor of Cinco Baptist Church. “The resources available are encouraging and will be practically helpful as we head home with so many contacts, phone numbers and people to connect with.”

The new pastor orientation takes place annually in January.