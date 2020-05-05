How do we re-gather Next Generation Ministries after COVID-19?

What will pre-school, kid and student ministries look like when we are able to go back to an actual building? Do we high five kids with or without gloves? Should we wear gloves? What about facemasks? Hopefully, soon the restrictions will be lifted and the church will be able to gather again. I think we all can agree that Next Gen Ministry will look different when we are able to go back to church.

Each region of Florida may have different guidelines, but all of our churches will be processing how they return to worship and ministry programs. Reaching pre-school, elementary, middle and high school students are a vital element to our churches.

Please refer to this COVID-19 Guide to Re-Gathering Next Gen Ministries as well as the resources available at www.flbaptist.org to assist you.