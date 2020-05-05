Next Generation Ministries, Next Gen, Coronavirus Response, COVID-19, Re-Gathering
How do we re-gather Next Generation Ministries after COVID-19?

By Billy Young
What will pre-school, kid and student ministries look like when we are able to go back to an actual building? Do we high five kids with or without gloves? Should we wear gloves? What about facemasks? Hopefully, soon the restrictions will be lifted and the church will be able to gather again. I think we all can agree that Next Gen Ministry will look different when we are able to go back to church.

Each region of Florida may have different guidelines, but all of our churches will be processing how they return to worship and ministry programs. Reaching pre-school, elementary, middle and high school students are a vital element to our churches.

Please refer to this COVID-19 Guide to Re-Gathering Next Gen Ministries as well as the resources available at www.flbaptist.org to assist you.

Billy Young

Billy Young serves as the Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. With more than fifteen years of experience in student ministry with the local church, he is passionate about seeing students surrender to Jesus’ plan for their lives, partnering with and mentoring next generation ministry leaders, and preaching the Gospel. He holds Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Florida, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Billy is married to Denise and is blessed to be the father of three daughters. Billy is a fervent fan of the Florida Gators, instilled in him as a backup quarterback of the 1996 National Champion football team. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys punishing himself by participating in triathlons.

