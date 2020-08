Is seeking a full-time pastor.

Candidates should have a desire to encourage leadership in the church, to equip and empower the members of the church for the work of the ministry.

We will consider experienced candidates with higher education in Biblical studies; and the congregation agrees that the KJV and NKJV is preferred for the reading and teaching of the word.

Please send resumes & brief doctrinal statement to rebecca.hopechurch@gmail.com”