Honoring Pastors and Their Faithful Work

Thank you Florida Baptist pastors and churches for your incredible Kingdom ministry across Florida and to the nations! Your faithful giving through the Cooperative Program is being multiplied in mission and ministry. I pray that God will continue to bless your church in your local and global ministries.

October is Pastor Appreciation Month. I strongly urge our churches to honor our pastors and their faithful work. Your encouragement will be a source of great uplifting to your pastors family. Please do not miss the opportunity to bless those who bless you each week.

The Florida Baptist State Convention and Pastors’ Conference will be held on November 7-9 at the Lakes Church in Lakeland, Fl. Information concerning this dynamic gathering can be accessed here. I invite you to participate as a messenger or guest at this exciting meeting.

The Maguire State Mission Offering is currently being collected. The MSMO is 100% committed to planting churches in Florida. Our State Board of Missions at their recent meeting led by example in contributing to this vital offering. We are blessed in Florida with churches planting churches and through Send Network Florida support is provided for church planting.

The Annual Church Profile(ACP) has been disbursed through email and snail mail to our churches. I encourage you to fill out the information in order that we can celebrate all that God is doing through Florida Baptist churches. I eagerly anticipate a strong testimony of God’s great work through His church reflected in this data.

Please save the date of 2/22/22 for our next Challenge 2025 Gathering. The gathering will be held at FBC Orlando.

It is a joy to serve Florida Baptists!

Tommy