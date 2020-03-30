Hispanic pastors unite in prayer for COVID-19 crisis

MIAMI—Florida Baptist Hispanic pastors lifted up the family of Christ in prayer that they may receive God’s peace and protection during the COVID-19 crisis and for the salvation of those who do not yet know Christ as Savior.

In a March 26 statewide videoconference call, Emanuel Roque, Hispanic church catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, welcomed more than three dozen pastors to join in prayer for Florida Baptist families and churches as well as the advancement of the Gospel in these trying times.

Reading from Psalm 27, Roque said, “For His glory, God will be in control even in these moments that the Gospel may continue to spread. Tonight, we want to say: ‘We are still and know that God is in control.’”

Six Florida Hispanic pastors led prayers during the hour-long video call asking for protection, peace and courage to advance the Gospel.

David Perez

David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendición in Saint Cloud and president of the Hispanic State Fellowship, reminded pastors that even in the middle of chaos, God is with them. He also led prayer focused on churches and pastors.

“This is a situation we have not been through before, but thanks be to God that even in the midst of all these things, He is with us.”

Perez asked God to equip the church to share the Gospel during this turbulent time. “We want to be prepared for what you are doing today at the local, state and national level. We lift up your church and missionaries who are serving in places that are dangerous, that you may sustain them and protect them.”

Jose Cardona

Jose Cardona, bivocational pastor of Templo Bíblico Bautista in Winter Garden, encouraged the Hispanic pastors to remain faithful and asked God to safeguard pastors’ wives and missionaries in his prayer session.

He prayed specifically that the church will be prepared for the days ahead and that God’s protection and peace will comfort them. Noting that many have lost their jobs due to business closures and are quarantined at home, Cardona asked God to provide all of their needs.

Alberto Ocaña

Alberto Ocaña, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Northside in Hialeah, called on three pastors to pray for their churches and the challenging situations they are currently facing.

Eduardo Sanchez, pastor of Iglesia Jesus Para Todos in Homestead, prayed that the church will continue to be “the refuge where the Almighty keeps us safe and that it may continue to follow the design with which he created it.”

Guillermo Hernandez, pastor of Iglesia Bautista de Kendall, prayed that God will give families courage and faith even as some may be hospitalized, and others may have already lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

Enrique Gonzalez, volunteer director of Hispanic promoters of the Miami Baptist Association, prayed that God would provide the needs of each family whether they be health, financial or emotional.

Ocaña closed the prayer session reading Isaiah 35:4, “Say to those with fearful hearts, be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you.”

Misael Castillo

Misael Castillo, migrant ministries catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, asked God’s care of Florida’s migrant population who are at risk of falling through the gaps of the healthcare system.

“Let’s intercede for migrant families and individuals that the Lord may bring peace to them, for the pastors who have lost their jobs and for the families who are at risk of getting sick…That the Florida convention may be a strong arm to come alongside them and support them.”

Gabriel Vargas

Gabriel Vargas, pastor of Misión Casa in Gulf Breeze, prayed for communities across Florida and for an evangelistic fervor to rise among the God’s people.

Vargas called on pastors to pray for the Gold Coast, Atlantic coast and Gulf coast, that the Gospel to continue to make inroads to places where people don’t yet know Christ.

Vargas also encouraged pastors to visit www.blesseveryhome.com, an online tool for individuals to talk to their neighbors about the Gospel and track their progress.

Victor Reyes

Victor Reyes, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Neptune in Neptune Beach, prayed that even in these turbulent times, the church may experience a revival.

“We thank you for the present difficulties and we pray that we may be able to leverage technology to proclaim your Word in places and situations that are completely out of our comfort zone.”

Statewide prayer meetings will be held each Thursday night. Watch the Florida Baptist Convention website and social media posts for details.