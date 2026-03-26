Hispanic pastors and wives gather for “Renovados” retreat focused on renewal and mission

Nearly 300 Hispanic pastors and their wives gathered for a three-day retreat centered on the theme “Renovados” (“Renewed”), based on Isaiah 43:19. Created with their context, culture and ministry challenges in mind, the retreat offered a space for encouragement, connection and spiritual renewal experienced largely in their heart language of Spanish.

Through worship, messages, conferences and intentional relational time, couples were refreshed personally and as families while also being equipped for ministry.

As the sun rises over Lake Yale, pastors gather around the cross to pray for their churches and their ministries during the Hispanic Pastors and Wives Retreat hosted in the Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center.

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, shared a message titled “When God Leads the Way,” based on Acts 8:26–40. Using the story of Philip and the Ethiopian official, he challenged those present to trust and obey God’s direction, reminding them that God leads His people for the advancement of the gospel.

A key emphasis throughout the retreat was the mission imperative of greater evangelism and more baptisms. Pastor Hector Torres encouraged pastors with both vision and testimony, sharing that Elevate Church in Miami Lakes, where he serves, celebrated 210 baptisms in the past year. He brought it back to the individual level, highlighting that each baptism represents a life that was prayed for, reached and discipled.

Pastor David Perez, of Iglesia Casa de Bendicion in St. Cloud, also challenged attendees to take part in Crossover, an evangelistic effort connected to the Southern Baptist Convention. As Florida serves as the host state this year, churches across the state will lead outreach events June 1–6. Pastors were encouraged to come alongside and support these efforts.

Several Southern Baptist entities and ministry partners were present, including Send Florida and Send South Florida (NAMB), the International Mission Board, GuideStone, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Stewardship Simplified. Each provided resources and conferences aimed at equipping pastors and leaders for effective ministry.

Pastors’ wives had dedicated sessions organized by Roxana Roque, featuring speaker and author Wendy Bello. Teaching from the book of Ruth under the theme “Bajo Sus Alas” (“Under His Wings”), Bello encouraged women through biblical truth and practical application. Michelle Rummage also ministered to the group, creating space for fellowship, prayer and encouragement.

Hispanic pastors pray during the Hispanic Pastors and Wives retreat hosted in Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center.

On Friday night, pastor Samuel Columbie of Iglesia Bautista Resurrección in Miami shared a message reminding attendees that it is God who sustains and accomplishes the work of ministry. The service concluded with an extended time of prayer, as many came forward seeking renewal and surrender before the Lord.

State Hispanic Fellowship leaders Reynier Coro and Hector Torres also shared messages and continued casting vision for a unified Hispanic ministry across Florida.

Worship was led by Jhonny Rodriguez, church planter in Tallahassee, who brought together a team from different churches. At the same time, pastors’ children participated in a Vacation Bible School experience led by Abel and Gretel Aguila of Iglesia Bautista Nazaret, who each year organize students and young adults to serve.

The retreat served as a time of encouragement, renewal and alignment, sending pastors and their families back to their churches strengthened and ready to continue the work God has called them to.