Hispanic missions camp inspires young adults to answer the call

TAMPA–The third annual Hispanic Missions Camp, held Jan. 24-25, has once again ignited a passion for the Great Commission among Hispanic students and young adults in Florida. Launched by three pastors’ kids with a heart for missions, this camp has become a catalyst for mobilizing young believers to serve on mission both locally and globally.

This year’s theme, “Soy llamado? Am I Called?” challenged attendees to seek God’s direction for their lives in ministry and missions. Student and young adult participation in the camp has led to growing mission engagement among Hispanic churches in Florida. Each summer, more than 125 young Hispanic believers embark on mission trips, with some committing to longer-term service through Send Relief and the International Mission Board.

The camp, held at Tampa Bay Baptist Conference Center, featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including speakers from Baptist Collegiate Ministries at the University of South Florida, local pastors, and missionaries from Send Relief in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Emanuel Roque, Florida Baptist’s Hispanic multicultural catalyst, also spoke to the group. As a result of the weekend, 13 individuals responded to a call to missions and ministry. To further equip them, each attendee received a copy of Jeff Iorg’s book, “Am I Called?”

While students were being inspired and trained, 52 pastors and mission leaders gathered for a two-day training event led by Annel Robayna, the International Mission Board’s Hispanic catalyst. He introduced the “8 Steps on Continuing the Mission” process, a new mission equipping strategy for churches. This training is among the first conducted in Spanish, and several pastors have committed to replicating the teaching in their churches. Additionally, four Florida Baptist pastors have already partnered with a church in South Carolina for a mission initiative in Cuba, with other mission opportunities in development.

“We are seeing the fruit of years of prayer for revival, spiritual awakening and a Great Commission movement among Hispanic churches,” said Roque. “God is greatly at work.”

Hispanic churches unite in 28-day prayer initiative

In a parallel effort, Hispanic churches across Florida engaged in a 28-day prayer journey using “Partners in Prayer” by Stephen and Michele Rummage. This prayer initiative, led by Pastor Jose Cardona, pastor at Templo Biblico Bautista in Winter Garden, provides a guide for strategic prayer, uniting churches as they seek God’s movement in their communities.

This collective time of prayer, which took place Feb. 1-28, coincides with Rummage’s Continuing Together tour and will also prepare hearts for his messages at the upcoming pastors and wives retreats and conferences at Lake Yale. The prayer guide has been distributed to all Hispanic pastors and churches, and it is also available for download on the Florida Baptist Convention’s Hispanic webpage for broader access.

Through these combined efforts in missions and prayer, Florida Baptists’ Hispanic churches continue to see the Lord work in powerful ways, mobilizing a new generation to go, serve and share the gospel.

For more information on these initiatives, visit the Hispanic ministries section of the Florida Baptist Convention website.