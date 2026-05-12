Hispanic events to gather pastors, ministry leaders in Orlando

Pictured above: Around 500 hispanic pastors, leaders, and church members worship at the 2025 Celebración Hispana at First Baptist Church, Dallas,Texas. BP file photo

ORLANDO – Hispanic pastors, ministry leaders and church members from across the Southern Baptist Convention are expected to gather in Orlando this June for several Hispanic-focused events taking place during and surrounding the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting.

The meeting will be held June 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center, bringing thousands of messengers and guests together for a week centered on worship, missions, evangelism and fellowship.

Among the featured Hispanic events is Celebración Hispana, hosted by the Red Bautista Hispana, taking place Sunday, June 7, from 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Orlando. Organizers describe the gathering as “a special night of fellowship, celebration and worship for the Hispanic Baptist community during the Annual Convention in Orlando.” The gathering will feature food trucks and games from 4-5:45 p.m. followed by the worship service at 6 p.m. Registration is available here.

The following day, Red Bautista Hispana will host Talleres y Conferencias on Monday, June 8, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with a break for lunch, at the Orange County Convention Center. The event is designed as a day of training and growth for Hispanic church leaders and church members. Registration is available here.

Organizers expect the conferences and fellowship gatherings to provide encouragement, ministry training, networking opportunities and spiritual renewal for Hispanic Southern Baptists from across the country.

The events are part of a larger week of activities surrounding the SBC Annual Meeting, including ancillary meetings, ministry gatherings and outreach initiatives connected to Crossover Orlando.

Hispanic churches from Florida and beyond are expected to play an active role throughout the week, particularly in evangelism and ministry collaboration efforts connected to the convention.

Registration for these events is not required but recommended. All events are free to attend.