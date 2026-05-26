Hispanic Church Plant Making an Impact in Northwest Florida

Pictured above: First Baptist Church Blountstown en Espanol began church services on Resurrection Sunday 2026. The church hopes to reach the rapidly growing Hispanic community with the gospel of Christ.

Making disciples who make disciples is at the heart of ministry for Joan Quiva, pastor of the newly planted, First Baptist Church of Blountstown en Espanol.

Pastor Joan Quiver, his wife, Dayhana, and their family.



Through the Hispanic church, Quiva hopes to impact the growing community of individuals who have come from Mexico, Guatemala, Venezuela and Colombia with the gospel of Christ. Outreach is focused on making personal connections with these individuals who have found work in agriculture and other trade jobs in the Florida panhandle.

“The Hispanic community in Blountstown is rapidly growing, increasing by approximately 70% since 2000,” said Brian Nall, west region catalyst, Florida Baptist Convention. “I am thankful that First Baptist Church Blountstown has stepped forward to address this missional need. Pastor Joan’s winsome spirit and gospel heart are exactly what we need, and I am confident he will equip First Baptist Church Blountstown en Espanol to make a huge Kingdom impact in days to come,”.

In 2025, Quiva became certified by the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he continues graduate studies in pursuit of a master’s degree. While meeting with church leaders at First Baptist Church Blountstown, he was led to enter the North American Mission Board and SEND Network process for church planting.

“I am thankful that First Baptist Church Blountstown has stepped forward to meet this missional need and I am confident Pastor Joan will equip FBC Blountstown to make a huge kingdom impact,” said Brian Nall, west region catalyst, Florida Baptist Convention.

The prayers, guidance, encouragement, and counsel from leaders within the Florida Baptist Convention during these beginning stages have made all the difference to Quiva. “The support and companionship we have received has been a tremendous blessing,” said Quiva. “May this be the beginning of a continuing work in which, together, we may keep growing in faith, love and commitment, walking united in the purpose God has given us.”

The Hispanic church began services on Resurrection Sunday in 2026. Sunday worship services and Wednesday night Bible study are led completely in Spanish.

The goal is to see lives transformed, followed by spiritual growth and training in the word of God. “Making disciples who make disciples means helping people understand the gospel, and obey and share the message of Christ while serving as instruments of the Kingdom of God,” said Quiva.

Born in Venezuela, South America, Quiva was raised in a Catholic home and came to salvation at the age of 39. He and his wife, Dayhana, have been married for 22 years and have three children.