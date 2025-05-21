Hispanic Baptist leaders to gather in Dallas for worship, training, fellowship

DALLAS — Hispanic Southern Baptists from across the country will gather in Dallas this June for a two-day celebration of worship, training and encouragement as part of the Southern Baptist Convention’s 2025 annual meeting.

The Celebración Hispana will begin Sunday, June 8, with a dynamic worship service hosted at First Baptist Church Dallas, followed by a full day of equipping workshops on Monday, June 9, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Organized by the National Hispanic Baptist Network (Red Nacional Bautista Hispana), the annual gathering continues its tradition of fostering connection, spiritual growth and unity among Hispanic pastors, church leaders and their families.

This year, 20 missionaries from three Central Florida churches will be participating in evangelistic outreach leading up to the celebration. Three pastors will be serving in nearly 10 churches throughout the area. Their activities will include door-to-door evangelism from Wednesday through Friday, June 4-6, and a variety of block parties on Saturday, June 7—all as part of a coordinated effort to share the gospel in Dallas neighborhoods.

The Sunday afternoon worship service, held at First Baptist Church Dallas where Humberto Gonzalez leads the En Español Ministry, will run 3–6 p.m. and is expected to include times of prayer, music, testimonies and messages of celebration. Ministry and promoter tables will be available 4–6 p.m., prior to the main celebration. Organizers say it will be a time of “gratitude, brotherhood and rejoicing” as Hispanic Baptists celebrate what God is doing through their churches in the U.S. and beyond.

On Monday, June 9, attendees will convene at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for a day of practical workshops and women’s events, with more than 21 sessions scheduled throughout the day 8 a.m.–4 p.m. The sessions are designed to strengthen ministry leaders and equip them for gospel work in their local contexts. Workshop topics and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Emanuel Roque, Hispanic church catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, shared the significance of the event:

“The SBC is a large denominational gathering of Southern Baptists; yet it provides the reality of realizing how we’re part of a great family of like-minded and mission-minded churches who have committed to the Great Commission. As an integral part of the Southern Baptist family, Hispanic Baptist churches continue to network, be encouraged and equipped, and together advance our common mission. This identity of what it means to be Southern Baptist and to get to know our mission agencies and leaders and to express as messengers our involvement and commitment provides great opportunities as we increase and grow together. The Hispanic celebration shares this sentiment and contextualizes our common Southern Baptist mission as a precursor to our overall meeting.”

In a joint statement, leaders from the network said, “This is a moment for us to come together, to worship, to learn and to encourage one another. We believe God is at work through the Hispanic Baptist family in powerful ways, and this celebration is a time to give Him glory for that.”

The Celebración Hispana is free to attend and open to all Hispanic pastors, ministry leaders and their spouses. Registration is available here.

For more information and updates, follow the National Hispanic Baptist Network on social media.