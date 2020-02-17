Church Positions

Hillcrest Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

Is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor.

Our mission is to equip disciples to pursue and serve Christ. We are looking for a dynamic, high-energy candidate that can grow a blended contemporary service with the praise team, band, and choir and help us revitalize a second campus. It is our goal to help every believer grow as a worshipper and remove any barrier in their worship.

Please send resumes to jhhenninger1959@gmail.com.

Find more information about Hillcrest here.

