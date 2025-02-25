Worship Pastor at Hibernia Baptist Church, Northeast Florida: Hibernia Baptist Church is seeking an experienced Worship Pastor to lead and innovate in our Music Ministry. This role involves directing musical aspects of worship services, mentoring team members, and collaborating on worship planning with pastoral staff. The ideal candidate should demonstrate a strong faith, have a passion for evangelism, and possess skills in music direction and production. Experience with worship-related software is preferred. Send resumes to: danielr@hiberniabaptist.com