Preschool Director – Hibernia Baptist Church, Northeast Florida

Hibernia Baptist Church is seeking a Preschool Director to oversee preschool programming, equip and train volunteers, and partner with parents to help children grow in Christ. Candidates should have a vibrant faith, strong leadership and organizational skills, and a passion for nurturing children in a Christ-centered environment. Experience in early childhood education or church preschool ministry is preferred. Please submit resumes to: danielr@hiberniabaptist.com.