Hibernia Baptist Church in Fleming Island, FL
Hibernia Baptist Church in Fleming Island, FL is seeking a creative and enthusiastic Social Media Manager to join our team. This part-time role involves developing and implementing social media strategies to engage our congregation and the broader community. The ideal candidate will have experience in social media management, strong communication skills, and a heart for ministry. Please send resumes or inquiries to: danielr@hiberniabaptist.com or (904) 529-8944.