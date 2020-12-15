Hibernia Baptist Church, Fleming Island, FL

Is searching for a full-time Music Pastor that will develop and lead the worship program. They will lead the worship teams during services and play a leadership role in developing children and student worship teams.

They should have experience in leading contemporary worship service and the ability to integrate a choir and orchestra occasionally as a part of the worship program.

The ideal candidate would have a passion for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. They would also have a music degree and the ability to play an instrument such as a guitar.

For more information or to submit a resume, contact Terry Moore at terrym1021@aol.com or (904) 529-8944.