Hibernia Baptist Church, Fleming Island, FL

Hibernia Baptist Church in Fleming Island, FL is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Media & Production Director to join our team. This part-time role involves overseeing all aspects of media and production for worship services and special events, ensuring technical excellence in sound, lighting, video, and staging. The ideal candidate will have experience in media systems management, technical troubleshooting, and team leadership. Please send resumes or inquiries to Daniel Rega: danielr@hiberniabaptist.com or call (904) 529-8944​.