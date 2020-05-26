Heritage Baptist Church, Cantonment, FL

Heritage Baptist Church is a medium-sized suburban/rural church in Northwest Florida located just north of Pensacola.

Heritage is searching for an ordained Pastor that supports the “Baptist Faith and Message 2000” and has completed at least a BS or BA (MDiv preferred but not required) in theology, pastoral care, ministry or related fields.

For additional job description and requirements, please click here.

If interested, please submit resumes to heritagebcpastorsearch@gmail.com