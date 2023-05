We are prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man for a full time pastor position at Hardeetown Baptist Church. We are looking for a conservative, Southern Baptist applicant who adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Candidates must have a minimum of a four year degree from an accredited seminary institution.

Hardeetown Baptist Church

1716 NW 14th Street

Chiefland, FL 32626

352-493-4523

office@hardeetownbc.com