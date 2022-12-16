Harbour Lake Baptist Church, Goose Creek, SC

Our Senior Pastor is retiring after 17 years of faithful service. We are prayerfully seeking the man God has chosen as the spiritual leader and Senior Pastor.

Applicants should have a Southern Baptist background, formal training/ education in the pastoral field, and a desire to serve God and shepherd His people in our effort to share His love and Gospel message.

Please email your resume to resumes@hlbconline.org or mail it to HLBC Pastor Search Team, 1056 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. You may also fax your resume to 843-797-2433.

Please submit your resume by February 28, 2023.