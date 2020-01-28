Haitian pastors bathe 2025 Challenge in prayer

HIALEAH — Nearly 60 Haitian pastors and their wives were encouraged and challenged by Tommy Green, executive director treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, as he presented the Challenge 2025 vision during a Jan. 16 meeting at the Southeast Regional Center in Hialeah.

“God has led me to place this challenge before Florida Baptists,” said Green. “Would you plan to join me for a time of prayer and discussion towards our Challenge 2025 goals?

It will take all of us working together for the glory of God to achieve these outcomes.”

Challenge 2025 sets statewide goals for the next five years in six areas of Florida Baptist life –church plants, church revitalization, baptisms, missions engagement, Cooperative Program and Maguire State Mission Offering giving.

“To achieve any goal requires preparation, strategy and action,” Green said.

“These goals represent the floor, not the ceiling,” said Green as he challenged the pastors with specific annual goals for the southeast region:

–Church Plants – 30 plants per year (statewide 75 per year)

–Church Revitalizations – 30 churches (statewide 100 per year)

–Baptisms –7,500 per year (statewide 30,000 per year)

–Mission Engagements – 2,750 (statewide 12,000 total per year)

He challenged the Haitian pastors to plant 5-7 Haitian churches per year.

“Not one church or language group can do this alone,” Green said. “It’s going to take all of us working together, doing our best and giving our best.”

Along with these region-specific goals, Green is urging the entire state to annually give $33 million through the Cooperative Program and $1 million to the Maguire State Mission offering, which supports church planting across Florida.

Each goal has resources attached to help the churches reach them. These include funding through the Maguire State Mission Offering as well as the Cooperative Program, associational and catalyst collaborations, evangelism conferences, church partnerships and multi-church participation, among others.

Resources will be available in French for church planters, he added. For example, the planter assessment by the North American Mission Board is already available in English and Spanish and for the pastors who speak primarily French, training is available in Montreal, Canada.

Green concluded by encouraging pastors to complete their Annual Church Profiles no matter how small they think their numbers are.

“Every person is important to the Lord. So please, help us tell what God is doing in Florida.”