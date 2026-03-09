Haitian Florida Baptist leaders equipped at NAMB to mobilize churches for Crossover Orlando

As momentum builds toward Crossover Orlando ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting, three Florida Baptist Haitian leaders gathered at the offices of the North American Mission Board for focused evangelism training and collaboration.

The NAMB evangelism team hosted Jones Charles, Cansky Masson and Jean Junior Francois to equip them to recruit, mobilize and support Haitian churches across Florida as they prepare to participate in Crossover Orlando.

Crossover, a nationwide evangelistic outreach held in host cities prior to the SBC Annual Meeting, is designed to unite local churches and visiting volunteers in sharing the gospel through community events, prayer and personal evangelism.

Equipping leaders to multiply the mission

During the 2025 SBC Annual gathering in Dallas, SBC National Haitian Fellowship president Keny Felix and Florida Baptist Haitian leaders including John Voltaire, discussed equipping Haitian pastors for their participation in Crossover Orlando emphasizing the need for the training to be available in Haitian Creole.

Jones Charles, pastor of New Covenant Bible Fellowship Church, joined the training to help rally Haitian congregations in Central Florida.

He was accompanied by Cansky Masson, pastor of Caya Baptist Church, and Jean Junior Francois, pastor of Philadelphia Haitian Baptist Church.

The pastors received evangelism and mobilization training in English during their time at NAMB. They have now returned to Florida prepared to share that same training with other Haitian pastors in Haitian Creole, expanding its reach and ensuring churches are equipped in their heart language.

Their role will be pivotal in strengthening participation among Haitian congregations throughout the state and helping them engage confidently in Crossover outreach efforts.

A united, multicultural witness

Crossover Orlando will bring together churches of multiple languages and cultures with a shared purpose: to proclaim the hope of Christ across the city in the days leading up to the SBC gathering.

With Haitian leaders equipped and committed to training others, Florida Baptists anticipate a powerful demonstration of unity as English-, Spanish- and Haitian-speaking congregations serve side by side.

Churches and individuals interested in participating in Crossover Orlando can learn more and sign up to serve at namb.net/crossover.