Haitian Church Leadership Conference draws more than 1,300 Florida Haitian Baptists

POMPANO BEACH — Grace Church hosted more than 1,300 Haitian Baptists from across Florida for the annual Haitian Church Leadership Conference on Saturday, March 7.

The conference, held under the theme “Rooted in the Word,” based on Colossians 2:7, aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to be firmly grounded in Christ, built up in faith and overflowing with gratitude. Participants had the opportunity to attend two of 23 breakout sessions covering a variety of topics, including principles of practical teaching, faith and mental health.

The breakout sessions were well attended and designed to engage the wide range of age groups represented. From teenagers to older adults, participants had the opportunity to become better equipped in their ministry and strengthened in their faith.

During the general assembly, John Voltaire, Haitian Ministries catalyst, and Myles Dowdy, missions and ministries lead catalyst, honored Al Fernandez, Southeast regional catalyst, for his service and dedication to Haitian Baptist churches as they serve and reach their communities with the gospel. Fernandez will retire at the end of April 2026.

Attorney Frandley D. Julien was also honored at the conference with the Community Leadership Award for his legal service and advice regarding immigration law.

Al Fernandez is honored during the Haitian Church Leadership Conference for his service to Haitian services during his more than two decades of ministry at the Florida Baptist Convention.

The Rev. Raymond Dieudonne, senior pastor of Holy Bible Baptist Church, preached the conference’s opening message, setting the stage for a day of learning. The Rev. Edden McGuffie, senior pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church, delivered the closing sermon.

The Haitian Church Leadership Conference has evolved over the past several years from multiple medium-sized gatherings into one large annual event bringing together Haitian church leaders from across Florida. The conference, conducted primarily in Haitian Creole, is the largest Haitian gathering in the state and continues to grow alongside the expansion of Haitian ministries across Florida.

John Voltaire, Haitian ministries catalyst, honors attorney Frandley D. Julien with the Community Leadership Award during the Haitian Church Leadership Conference.

Florida is home to nearly half a million Haitians, and for the past 53 years Haitian Baptist churches have ministered to the large Haitian diaspora primarily concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“Thank you all for your support, participation and commitment to making this year’s Haitian Leadership Conference such a meaningful and successful event,” Voltaire said. “Your presence, insight and generosity truly brought the conference to life.”