Growth, Unity, and Vision Mark Florida Baptists’ April Board Meeting 

Stephen Rummage (left), executive director-treasurer for Florida Baptist Convention, enjoys a humorous moment during a committee meeting with Jon Matthews, loans committee chair, during the April State Board of Missions meeting in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – The Florida Baptist Convention State Board of Missions gathered at the convention home office for the scheduled April meeting.

Resembling the heart of Florida Baptists, the 99-member board carried out business matters, but most notably shared stories of God’s continued blessing across the state as ministry numbers continue to grow.

Fresh off the celebration of the highest baptism totals in fifteen years from recent Annual Church Profile data, evidence of unity and the joy of gathering together permeated the scheduled time.

Thursday, tabbed as the committee meeting day, included new member orientation and all four committees of the board: finance, loan, denominational, and administrative.

Brian McDougall, chair of the finance committee, expressed “what a great blessing” it was to see the finance committee recommend that six percent be set for the Cooperative Program Endowment Fund to be transferred for use in the annual budget. The fund, set up years before by previous board members, allows additional dollars to continue to flow into the annual Cooperative Program each year.

In a post-lunch meeting time slot, the loans committee chair, Jon Matthews, set a joyful mood quickly by making an unofficial comment about a new name for the committee that was met with positive laughter across the room.

Stephen Rummage (left), executive director-treasurer for Florida Baptist Convention,addresses the state board of missions during a Friday morning session.

“I think we should change this committee name to the Good News committee,” said Matthews. “We spread the good news to tell people their loans are approved.”

Though that is not an official statement from the committee, Matthews’ comment set the tone for the proceeding conversations about how loans are continuing to allow churches to share the good news of Jesus Christ, thanks to the blessing of ministry dollars that help with various building needs for churches.

Regional catalysts shared how ministry dollars are helping churches afford building code fixes and even construct a new bathroom facility so church gatherings can continue for a local church.

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, summarized a loans discussion in front of the committee by saying, “It is a little bit instructive about how this process works, but our ministry is about coming beside our pastors in a way that is personalized and regionalized.”

Board members listen to reports and vote on recommendations during the Friday morning session of the April State Board of Missions meetings in Jacksonville.



The administrative committee heard a report on a few changes to board-elected staffing. As previously reported, Al Fernandez is set to retire at the end of April, with Emanuel Roque filling the role of southeast regional catalyst. Also, Misael Castillo will be retiring as migrant ministries catalyst after more than twenty years of service with the Florida Baptist Convention.

Roque’s transition out of the Hispanic ministries catalyst role leaves a vacancy that is planned to be filled by a full-time person. To provide continuity during the interim period in Hispanic ministries, David Perez and Alberto Ocaña have agreed to serve in temporary consultant roles through December.

Multicultural ministries continue to be at the forefront of convention efforts, as leaders celebrated the nearly 400 Hispanic and 400 Haitian churches in the state.

Two men retiring from many years of service in convention life were recognized during the board meeting. Pictured: Al Fernandez and wife Noemi (left) and Misael Castillo (right).

Friday morning, the full board came together to review the committee reports, vote on different recommendations, and hear updates from Rummage.

Updates were given for upcoming Crossover Orlando as the convention looks to see 1,000 churches participating, 10,000 gospel engagements, and 1,000 salvations.

Rummage also recognized 100 years of Baptist Collegiate Ministries, the upcoming Southern Baptist Convention in Orlando, and honored Castillo and Fernandez for their years of ministry.

“The picture from Acts 2 verse 42 and 47 continues to shape both our burden and our expectation, that as we faithfully proclaim the gospel and work together, God will do what only He can do, save people and grow His church,” said Rummage.

Concluding the day, board members leaned in to hear Rummage’s plea to continue to faithfully pursue a vision for continued impact across the state in the years ahead.

The next State Missions Board meeting is scheduled for August 20-21 in Jacksonville.

Additional committee business items:

Finance Committee:

Cooperative Program year-to-date giving is slightly below the previous year, but Florida-only giving is higher than the previous year as of March 2026.

Reported changes to the new online giving system, which is System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 compliant.

Approved a 6% spending rate from the Cooperative Program endowment, totaling $361,776.

Presented findings on convention facilities and future repair needs, including BCM on-campus facilities. Many collegiate facilities are approximately 50–75 years old and will require major infrastructure updates in the coming years.

Loan Committee:

Approved 2 new loans

Currently, there are 258 active loans.

Denominational Committee:

During the first quarter, January 1, 2026, through March 30, 2026, the convention provided a total of $26,240, assisting 41 pastors and families.

Approved setting the 2026 Maguire State Mission Offering goal at $1,000,000, with 100 percent of the offering allocated to the Send Network Florida Fund.

In 2026, five churches merged with other Florida Baptist churches.

Church at-large affiliation requests report: two churches approved and one application declined at this time.

Continued efforts to assist churches with Disability Ministries, following a motion from the November Annual Meeting. The committee chair will form a group to bring a recommendation back at the August meeting.

Administrative Committee:

Approved extending the Annual Meeting Fixed Location Pilot Project, with First Orlando hosting in 2027 and 2028.

Approved eliminating the board-elected position of Director of Technology Services. Lonnie Wright will retire on December 31, 2026, after serving in this role for four decades. Future management of IT services will adjust to the current needs of convention staff.