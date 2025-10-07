Church leaders develop relationships with coaches and players through attending games and practices. The church celebrates baptisms nearly weekly as students and parents make public their professions of faith.
StoriesMissionsProvidingSharing

Church celebrates more than 100 new believers on Gridiron Sunday

By Brooke Mannion
0 59

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS–More than 100 professions of faith were made on Gridiron Sunday at First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. The event, held in August, featured a powerful message from evangelistic guest speaker Ken Freeman.

Gridiron Sunday has become a mainstay for the church over the past seven years. Every fall, winter and spring, the sports evangelism ministry hosts a worship service geared toward athletes and band members in local schools. Students are encouraged to wear their sports jerseys to show team spirit. Each event includes a lunch with giveaways following the worship service.

 

Nearly 500 attendees gathered to worship, pray and listen to the Word clearly spoken by Ken Freeman during First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs Grid Iron Sunday event.

 

Evangelistic speaker, Ken Freeman, gave a challenging message with a call to repent that more than 100 students and parents answered by receiving Christ as their Savior.

 

Youth, parents and grandparents gather at the altar to pray during Grid Iron Sunday at First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs.

 

The most recent Gridiron Sunday welcomed 484 in church attendance, many of whom were athletes and their parents, including 109 individuals who made professions of faith.

Past guest speakers have included leaders from Fellowship of Christian Athletes and evangelist Scott Dawson. “The services have grown bigger each year,” said Dean DeMarra, worship leader, First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. “To see teenagers leaving the pews, coming to the altar to worship with hands raised and kneeling in prayer is incredible.” The church has continued to baptize students weekly with more than 20 baptisms in September.

In addition to the three yearly events, church leaders take initiative to develop relationships with coaches and players throughout each sports season, attending games and practices. “We simply build relationships through making connections,” said Tim Burnham, senior pastor, First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. “God has made this event very successful, to God be the glory.”

Brooke Mannion

Brooke Mannion is a Pensacola native and longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She is a graduate of University of West Florida and has a diverse work history in advertising, interior decorating and accounting. Now she finds joy as a wife and stay-at-home mom of three children. Brooke enjoys home schooling, cooking, connecting with others and studying God’s Word.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.