DEFUNIAK SPRINGS–More than 100 professions of faith were made on Gridiron Sunday at First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. The event, held in August, featured a powerful message from evangelistic guest speaker Ken Freeman.

Gridiron Sunday has become a mainstay for the church over the past seven years. Every fall, winter and spring, the sports evangelism ministry hosts a worship service geared toward athletes and band members in local schools. Students are encouraged to wear their sports jerseys to show team spirit. Each event includes a lunch with giveaways following the worship service.

The most recent Gridiron Sunday welcomed 484 in church attendance, many of whom were athletes and their parents, including 109 individuals who made professions of faith.

Past guest speakers have included leaders from Fellowship of Christian Athletes and evangelist Scott Dawson. “The services have grown bigger each year,” said Dean DeMarra, worship leader, First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. “To see teenagers leaving the pews, coming to the altar to worship with hands raised and kneeling in prayer is incredible.” The church has continued to baptize students weekly with more than 20 baptisms in September.

In addition to the three yearly events, church leaders take initiative to develop relationships with coaches and players throughout each sports season, attending games and practices. “We simply build relationships through making connections,” said Tim Burnham, senior pastor, First Baptist Church DeFuniak Springs. “God has made this event very successful, to God be the glory.”