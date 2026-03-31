Green Scholarship launches into 5th year of helping students

JACKSONVILLE, Florida —The Florida Baptist Convention is celebrating the launch of the 2026 application cycle for the Dr. Tommy & Karen Green Scholarship, marking the fifth year of this impactful initiative designed to support pastors and their families in theological education.

Formerly known as the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship, the program is made possible through a partnership between the Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. Convention leaders continue to express gratitude for the shared, Kingdom-minded commitment demonstrated across Florida Baptist churches, making opportunities like this possible.

The scholarship exists to bless and encourage Florida Baptist pastors, associate pastors, and their immediate family members as they pursue theological training through Southern Baptist Convention–affiliated colleges, universities, and seminaries. This includes spouses and children who sense a call to vocational ministry and desire to be equipped for faithful service in the local church.

Pictured: Christopher Nelson, graduate from Baptist University of Florida (BUF), speaks at a recent graduation. (Photo provided by BUF)

As God continues to call men and women into ministry, this scholarship serves as both a practical resource and a spiritual encouragement. By helping remove financial barriers, the initiative strengthens those who are preparing to lead, shepherd, and serve congregations across Florida and beyond.

Funding for the scholarship is made possible through the Florida Baptist Convention and Florida Baptist Financial Services’ One Fund, a unified strategy that supports the cooperative mission and ministry efforts of Florida Baptist churches. Through ongoing distributions, the fund provides sustained investment in priorities such as theological education and the spiritual formation of current and future ministry leaders.

In addition, the convention’s financial support is fueled through Cooperative Program giving, which helps focus efforts on a primary mission imperative for Florida Baptists: calling out and discipling more God-called believers to fulfill the Great Commission each year. Through the faithful generosity of churches, Cooperative Program giving plays a vital role in raising up the next generation of ministry leaders.

Applications for the 2026 Dr. Tommy & Karen Green Scholarship are now available, with a submission deadline of June 30, 2026. Florida Baptists are invited to pray for those pursuing God’s call and to celebrate the continued generosity that makes this scholarship program possible.