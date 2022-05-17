Grandview Baptist Church, Anchorage, AK

Is prayerfully seeking the Lord for a full time pastor. We are a Southern Baptist church, but more importantly we are members of the body of Christ. We are seeking a pastor with a strong personal relationship with the Lord, committed to speaking the truth in love.

Interested candidates can submit resumes electronically to gbc-pastor-search-committee@googlegroups.com or send hard copies to 1300 Columbine Street, Anchorage, AK 99508, Attn: Pastor Search Committee.

Applications will be received until June 30, 2022 for prayerful consideration.