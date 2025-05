GraceWay Church in Plant City, FL is searching for our next Worship Pastor to lead our thriving community of believers. This is a part time position (15-20 hours) weekly, plus any special services or events. We prefer someone who loves the Lord, is a team player, leads energetically in blended style worship, committed to the body, and plays acoustic guitar or keyboard. Send resume & video of you leading worship to office@graceway365.com.