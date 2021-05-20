Grace Journey Community Church, Orlando, FL

Administrative Assistant (part-time)

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for working closely with church leadership to support the overall ministry of the church. Under the direction of the Lead Pastor, he/she will attend to a wide variety of responsibilities, including general office management, financial bookkeeping, and church communication. He/she will serve as the primary representative of the church for those who contact or come into the office.

For more information, including how to apply, please visit www.gracejourneyorlando.com/jobs.