Grace Fellowship, Greensboro, GA

The position of Pastor of Worship & Community Outreach is an integral member of the Pastoral team.

This person will work closely with the Senior Pastor and ministry volunteers to plan worship experiences that glorify God and call people to worship in spirit and truth.

This position will be responsible for oversight and guidance of these elements of Grace Fellowship’s Strategic Plan: Worship, Prayer, Missions, and Ministry

Please send resumes to searchteam@gracefellowship.ws. A detailed job description will be provided to prospective candidates.