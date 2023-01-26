Church Positions

Grace Fellowship, Greensboro, GA

By Florida Baptist
0 33

The position of Pastor of Worship & Community Outreach is an integral member of the Pastoral team.

  • This person will work closely with the Senior Pastor and ministry volunteers to plan worship experiences that glorify God and call people to worship in spirit and truth.
  • This position will be responsible for oversight and guidance of these elements of Grace Fellowship’s Strategic Plan: Worship, Prayer, Missions, and Ministry

Please send resumes to searchteam@gracefellowship.ws. A detailed job description will be provided to prospective candidates.

 

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.