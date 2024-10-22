Grace Community Church in St. Augustine is looking to fulfill a Bi-vocational Pastoral position. Responsibilities are as follows: Fulfill pastoral duties as required, Pulpit ministry on Sunday (11am & 6pm) and Wednesdays (7pm). King James version of scripture to be used. Visit the sick and shut-ins, adhere to the church’s Constitution and By-Laws. Please submit resumes to: Grace Community Church, 7040 US 1 North, St. Augustine, FL 32095, Attn: Pastoral Search Committee.