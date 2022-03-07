Government Street Baptist Church, Mobile, AL

We are seeking a full-time Minister of Education and Administration. This person would be responsible to the pastor for overseeing the outreach, discipleship, and mission ministries for adults and families and for providing administrative leadership for the church staff to perform their assigned tasks; for using skills in leadership and meeting the needs of persons in the church and community.

Contact Brooks Alexander at brooksalexander@gsbc.onmicrosoft.com or 251-660-7444 for more information or to submit a resume.