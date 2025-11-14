Glen Owens, longtime Florida Baptist leader, dies

JACKSONVILLE–Glen Owens, who served the Florida Baptist Convention for 27 years, died Thursday, Nov. 13.

During his tenure with the Florida Baptist Convention, he served in multiple roles, including interim executive director-treasurer, assistant executive director and regional catalyst. He retired from the Florida Baptist Convention in 2017.

A native of El Dorado, Arkansas, Owens was reared in Louisiana, where he made his profession of faith at age 9 and was baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Crossroads, Louisiana. Owens served churches in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia prior to moving to Florida. Owens first joined the Florida Baptist Convention in 1989, serving as assistant executive director to newly elected executive director-treasurer John Sullivan. In a resolution honoring Owens on his retirement, he was recognized as Sullivan’s “most trusted advisor and confidant.” Upon Sullivan’s retirement in 2015, Owens was elected to serve as interim executive director, “joining the ranks of only two other acting executive directors in the history of the Florida Baptist Convention.”

His interim service extended beyond leadership of the state convention as he served more than 80 pastoral interims in Florida Baptist churches, “where he ministered to and guided some of Florida Baptists’ most significant churches during a time of transition, often providing wise and healing counsel to troubled congregations,” his resolution of appreciation stated.

Since his retirement from the Florida Baptist Convention, Owens continued doing what he loved–strengthening churches, encouraging pastors and pointing people to Jesus.

Most recently, Owens served as senior adult pastor at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

“Glen was a great encourager to me personally. His steady joy, his kindness and his unwavering commitment to the gospel have left a lasting imprint on our convention and on countless lives,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention.

“He was easy to know and a man of deepest integrity. In 30 years, I never questioned his integrity. He was not a compromiser. It never ran in his blood. When he knew something was right, he stood by his stuff,” said Sullivan.

Owens’ eternal impact was “very positive,” said Sullivan, who first met Owens decades ago at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. “Whatever he did, he did in the name of the Lord. He’s the best friend you could ever have. We were more like brothers than friends.”

Survivors include his wife, Susan; two children, Kent Owens and Kathleen Owens Tompkins (Jamie) and two grandsons, Jared Glen Tompkins and Judson Kyle Tompkins.

Arrangements are being made for an interment in Louisiana, followed by a celebration of life service at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorials be made to the North Jacksonville Baptist Church Building Fund; 8531 N Main St; Jacksonville, FL 32218 or online at www.njbc.org