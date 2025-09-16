OKALOOSA COUNTY–“He would frequently travel around the area counting new homes and praying for each soul moving in, that they would find a church home,” said Wendy Goetzke, ministry assistant, Okaloosa Baptist Association. This is just one of many examples of faithful service that Gene Strickland provided during his 37 years as director of missions in the association.

Strickland officially retired in August and plans to continue being available as pulpit supply and interim pastor as needed.

His wife, Marcia, who passed away in August, served faithfully alongside him in ministry as the Okaloosa Baptist Association’s records secretary for 25 years. She also filled in for local churches anytime a pianist was needed. “Mrs. Marcia was a tremendous helpmate to Mr. Strickland in ministry and marriage,” added Goetzke.

Prior to serving as director of missions, Strickland served at three churches in Mississippi, as well as Five Points Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach and First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee.

Known for his silly sense of humor and exhorting pastors, Strickland has created a legacy of service to the Lord and bringing the Word of God to others near and far. “I encourage pastors to be patient, be kind, be faithful and be deliberate,” said Strickland.

Aimee Imparato served with Strickland in various missions projects through the years. Noting his impeccable sense of humor, she added, “He was always a cheerleader for supporting missions and service groups, ministries that reached out into the local and distant communities showing the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Ronnie Sells, pastor, Red Oak Baptist Church, added, “Brother Gene has a heart for pastors and churches that makes me glad to serve in association with him.”

“Gene encouraged us to try different strategies and not give up, but to bathe everything in prayer, believe God and simply walk by faith,” said O Randall Jenkins, interim pastor at First Baptist Church Milligan and lead minister of TwoTwentyFive. “He is eager for the cause of Christ and I’m a better minister because he let me sit with him over a cup of coffee many times and ask the hard questions.”

Strickland has been an avid supporter of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief. “With his support, guidance and mentorship, we were able to restore a trailer and equip it with new chainsaws and tools in time to respond to the hurricane season of 2020,” said Rodney Nobles, Blue Hat Unit 121. “We now have a trained response team of 15 to 20 people logging hundreds of hours serving and sharing the love of Christ since 2020.”

For the next associational missions strategist, Strickland has a few words of wisdom: “Be aware of the possibilities for existing churches, new churches, future churches, and be aware of the challenges and possibilities for pastors and church staff. Be prepared to be the ‘model servant’ for them.”

Goetzke shared, “I have known Mr. Gene since my youth and have served with him in ministry for the last 16 years. He has a very unique sense of humor and is always ready to share a few new jokes. Joking aside, he loves the Lord, and getting people to know the Lord, and know Him better, has always been his goal, it seems, in all he does.”