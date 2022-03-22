Gateway Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, FL

Lead Pastor Position: Seeking a Bi-vocational Lead Pastor.

Gateway is located in a rapidly growing area of Tampa Bay, Florida and is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and schools.

Candidates must have experience in overseeing successful outreach ministries and possesses a strong desire to influence our local community for Christ. Candidates must be gifted int the areas of teaching, serving, encouragement and leadership (Romans 12:3-8).

Please email resume and references to: office.gatewaybc@gmail.com.