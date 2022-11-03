Gateway Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, FL

is seeking a Bi-Vocational Lead Pastor.

Gateway Baptist Church was born out of prayer in 1958 and we’ve been in our current location since 1974. Because we are looking to revitalize our church, candidates for this position must have experience in overseeing successful ministries integral to the church’s community outreach and possesses a strong desire to influence our local community for Christ. Candidates must be gifted int the areas of teaching, serving, encouragement and leadership (Romans 12:3-8).

Please email current resume and references to office.gatewaybc@gmail.com.