Gateway Baptist Church, Miami, FL

Gateway Baptist Church, located in Miami Florida, is prayerfully seeking a Senior Pastor. The preference for this position is a pastor with a graduate-level theological degree from a Southern Baptist Seminary. We long to have a skilled leader who has experience in the revitalization of churches and is willing to help implement a clear and renewed vision for the body of Christ. Applicants must be relational and have a heart for reaching all generations in the multiethnic city of Miami. This is a full-time position, including salary plus parsonage. Please email Admin@gatewaymiami.org for further information on how to apply.