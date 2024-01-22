Gadara Baptist Church, Keystone Heights, FL

Gadara Baptist Church is prayerfully seeking a full time Senior Pastor. Church information can be found at https://gadarabc.org/.

Candidates must be a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and must express a clear call to vocational ministry. Candidates must hold to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 with emphasis in biblical inerrancy, complementarianism, general atonement, and dispensationalism. He must meet the qualifications of 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9.

Applications are being accepted via mail or email. Please email your resume to Gadarabaptist6779@gmail.com OR mail to:

Gadara Baptist Church

C/O Pastor Search Committee

6779 County Road 315-C

Keystone Heights, FL 32656