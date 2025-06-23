Fuel Community Church of Lakeland, FL, is seeking a passionate and dedicated Worship Pastor to lead our congregation in meaningful worship experiences. The Worship Pastor will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of our worship ministry, creative, and technical production, ensuring that our services are designed to help others find and grow in a relationship with Christ. This role requires strong leadership skills, musical talent, and a heart for worship. Please send resumes to: kyle@fuel.church