Fuel Church, Lakeland FL

Fuel Church, Lakeland is looking for an energetic and passionate Youth Pastor who creatively engages students with the Love of God and the Truth of His word. Fuel Church was started 14 years ago to love people right where they are.

We currently have around 500 people weekly on Sunday morning worship and 60 – 70 kids in our Wednesday night student worship. Applicants must align with the Baptist Faith and Message. Send your resume to our Executive Pastor, Kyle Bridges at kyle@fuel.church