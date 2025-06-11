Fruit Cove Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

Fruit Cove is seeking an energeticwho has a passionate heart, an innovator’s spirit, and a love for leading preschoolers to know and love the Lord. The ideal candidate will love the Lord wholeheartedly, their family relentlessly, and the church sincerely. Fruit Cove desires a leader who models the Christian life and will help us reach this generation for Christ! To request the full position description or to apply, please email: