Fruit Cove Baptist Church gives nearly $40,000 to help families with school meal debt

Pictured above: A check for $38,967.95 is presented to the St. John’s County School District from Fruit Cove Baptist Church to help eliminate student meal debt for families. Pictured: (L-R) Michael Holmes, Director for Food and Nutrition Services at St. John’s County School District; Brennan Asplen, superintendent of the St. Johns County School District; Heath Woolman, lead pastor at Fruit Cove Baptist Church; Jonathan Wilson, pastor of missional outreach at Fruit Cove.

FRUIT COVE, FL – In early 2026, local news outlets in northeast Florida reported that combined student meal account debt across multiple county school districts had topped $450,000.

St. Johns County, home to Fruit Cove Baptist Church, reported student meal debt totaling $228,000.

Upon hearing the news, church leaders were moved by the needs of families in their own backyard.

“I know we want to build buildings. I know we want to start a new campus,” explained Heath Woolman, lead pastor at Fruit Cove Baptist, during a Sunday morning service in February. “There are so many things that we want to do, but there is an immediate need right in front of us.”

Following the announcement of the immediate, tangible need, Woolman opened an opportunity for members to give over a 10-day period to help make a “dent” in the total debt.

“We want to be a blessing to our schools from our two properties and move outward to as many schools as we can until the funds run out,” Woolman added.

Even after recently launching a large ministry giving campaign, church leaders responded to this urgent need.

After collecting designated gifts during the giving period, staff reported a total of $38,967.95.

Heath Woolman, lead pastor at Fruit Cove Baptist Church, shares with the congregation on a Sunday morning about the immediate need to help families near the church by eliminating school meal debt.

“It is such a joy to pastor a church where the people genuinely want to be on mission right here at home,” Woolman said. “In the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t a huge donation, but it was a meaningful opportunity to bless the public schools in our community.”

This local ministry effort helped pay off debts at the eight schools closest to their main campus, as well as the school nearest the location of their future second campus.

In late March, Woolman and Wilson presented Brennan Asplen, superintendent of the St. Johns County School District, with a check totaling the full amount given by the church.

“We really appreciate the church for donating these dollars toward that debt,” Asplen said. “You all are a true blessing to the community and to the school district.”

Fruit Cove Baptist, which is already planning to send church members on more than 20 domestic and international mission trips in 2026, sees this as a significant opportunity to love the families closest to home.

“This was a tangible way for us to love on our community—to let them know they are seen and valued, and that there is a church that loves and supports them,” said Jonathan Wilson, pastor of missional outreach at Fruit Cove.

“We want the people of northeast Florida to know there is a church in Fruit Cove that truly cares, and prayerfully, one day we’ll have the opportunity to introduce them to Jesus,” Woolman added.