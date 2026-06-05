From Pasture to Purpose: 28 Years of Prayer Yield a Field for Ministry 

KISSIMMEE, Florida — After only six weeks of ownership, nearly 150 children and students attended soccer camp on a freshly cut field at First Baptist Kissimmee during Crossover Orlando ministry.

In 1998, Tim Wilder, senior pastor of First Baptist Kissimmee, recalls a moment during a Sunday evening service when the church decided to prayer walk around the property.

In those steps around the outskirts of the property, Wilder remembers praying, “God, if you ever want us to have that one day to do ministry on it, you just make it happen.”

For decades, the acreage was primarily used for horses and covered in hay. While the surrounding area and population continued to grow, Wilder wondered if God would ever allow something to stir with that property.

“We have a gym, and we’ve been doing Upward basketball, taekwondo, and gymnastics,” said Wilder. “We wanted to add a soccer field to reach thousands of children who live within a mile or so of the church.”

The field behind First Kissimmee was a horse pasture and hay field for decades until the church acquired the property in May of 2026. An old fence still stands around the perimeter of the property. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

As church ministry continued through the decades, Wilder felt led to begin a 2030 vision to help guide the church in expanding its community ministry and support its growing congregation.

In 2023, the vision was launched as a several-year plan. The vision included a new two-story life center with a pregnancy center, anti-human trafficking ministry, Christian foster care, a Christian adoption agency, a Christian single moms ministry, a Christian counseling ministry, and a free health clinic.

“I shared those things with the church four years ago on a Sunday morning. I said that the only problem with that is we have no land to do any of that, but I just felt like we needed to pray for that,” Wilder said. “The person who owned this property was sitting in church that morning and heard me share that.”

The property owner (who wishes to remain anonymous) grew up at the church but had spent many years attending another church. This Sunday morning in 2023 was one of her first Sundays coming back to First Baptist.

After the Sunday morning service, the property owner approached Wilder and began to realize why God had brought her back to the church and what she needed to do.

“It’s such a God story, and I don’t take any credit for it,” expressed the owner. “There are so many lessons that we’ve learned about God’s timing.”

In 2025, Wilder announced to the church that the property was set to be gifted to the church, totaling 4.8 acres.

All of the closing documents and final city paperwork were signed less than two months before the church planned to fill the campus with guests for various Crossover ministries.

“This is the very first event we’ve had on the field,” expressed Wilder while watching soccer camp. “We were praying and hoping we’d be able to use it for outreach, and the first event is Crossover.”

A soccer camp attendee participates in drills during the first sports camp held on the newly acquired field at First Baptist Kissimmee (Photo by Tanner Cade)

Immediately after acquiring the property, church staff and volunteers went to work transforming a hay field into a soccer field. Mowers tackled the overgrown grass, and additional sand mixture helped level the field.

“This is an Ebenezer for me. This is a sign, as I look out here, that God answers prayer. You just have to be patient,” continued Wilder.

This story daily reminds Wilder of his favorite verse: Galatians 6:9.

And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.

The expanded ministry property is allowing First Baptist to better reach the community, as the staff calls it a “one-stop shop” for life. The church can minister to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The new field will be seen by the community, as it sits along State Highway 192 that leads all the way to Walt Disney World.

“The community is going to see us, and that’s an invitation—there is no better marketing than that,” said Alejandro Lopez, recreation director at First Baptist Kissimmee.

A child runs through drills on the third day of the first soccer camp held on the newly acquired filed at First Baptist Kissimmee. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

“Sports is like sharing a meal. When people take the initiative to come and play sports with us, it’s an open opportunity to connect directly with that person,” continued Lopez in a recent blog post on the church website. “Then, if we are intentional enough, we can create another connection.”

On the horizon, the opportunities may be endless for this pasture-turned-ministry property.

“This past Sunday, we spent the whole service in the morning praying like we’ve been praying for years for God to move,” said Wilder. “I believe this week of Crossover could be that spark to get that fire going, and that’s just the beginning. Once we share Christ, we will be following up and starting discipleship.”

Six weeks into ownership, hundreds are hearing the gospel. Wilder and the church are pursuing every opportunity to maximize God’s perfect timing with this property.

“This is a great thing that God has done. God has provided, and remember, God never gives up on you.”