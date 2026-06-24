From Crossover to Convention: Florida Baptists Lead in Service and Outreach

ORLANDO, Florida — Florida Baptists step up and serve during one of the largest team efforts in recent history.

For the first time in more than two decades, the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting was hosted in the Sunshine State, which packed an ever-increasing truck load of checklist items for the planning team.

For Florida Baptists, the Annual Meeting was only one side of the anticipated agenda. Crossover Orlando quickly blossomed into a magnificent outreach opportunity across Central Florida.

Southern Baptists know the long-running coinciding ministry efforts of Crossover, but this year caught momentum of a different kind.

Once the gavel concluded business in Dallas the previous year, leaders with the North American Mission Board and Florida Baptists began to pray about the ministry opportunity and approach in 2026.

In the fall of 2025, ministry leaders began focusing their efforts on new goals presented by Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for Florida Baptists, highlighted by praying towards 1,000 salvations.

At the same time, planners of the annual meeting checked through the continued laundry list of to-dos, which included their own meetings with local volunteer leaders.

Simultaneously, Crossover was tracking to include thousands, and the annual meeting needed hundreds of individuals. Florida pastor Aaron Burgner, who served as president of the Pastors’ Conference, was also recruiting hundreds to support the pre-annual meeting event.

The need was set for volunteers to engage, and Florida Baptists jumped into action.

Crossover Orlando reported more than 3,000 participants from across the Sunshine State, including 95 host churches and thousands serving and praying.

Thousands engaged led to thousands responding.

Crossover efforts resulted in 1,077 recorded salvations.

For Florida Baptists, leaders hope this marks the beginning of building momentum to reach the state’s growing population with the hope of Jesus Christ.

Students connect during an outdoor community event, building relationships and engaging with local ministry opportunities.

Immediately following Crossover, the Pastors’ Conference, led by Burgner and the Lakes Church team, began on Sunday, June 7.

In addition to raising funds for the large conference, the team recruited 380 volunteers, all from Florida. Volunteers served in worship, hospitality, communications, ushering, greeting, guest services, and other areas as needed.

Meanwhile, the Annual Meeting planning team deployed hundreds of volunteers behind the scenes to ensure the convention center was prepared for the steady flow of attendees.

“Last August in Orlando, I attended a meeting about needs for the upcoming Annual Meeting,” said Glenn Canup, pastor at Elizabeth Baptist Church. “I volunteered to serve, and the Executive Committee staff made contact with me.”

In addition to online meetings, Canup made three trips to Orlando for on-site visits.

Steve Cowart, assistant convention manager for the Executive Committee planning team, noted that nearly 400 volunteers served at the Annual Meeting, the majority of whom were Florida Baptists.

Scheduled in various shifts, the Annual Meeting required hundreds of volunteer hours throughout the event.

Students from Baptist University of Florida and Baptist Collegiate Ministries across the state also stepped in to help with registration, serving as pages, and assisting in other areas.

In fact, Baptist University of Florida students served at Crossover before traveling to assist with convention center needs. They worked as registration clerks, pages, and hospitality team members, while also facilitating their exhibit space.

The Pastors’ Conference incorporated a large exhibit hall space where many Florida Baptists gathered to start the week.

“It was a powerful reminder of our mission to equip students for gospel-centered leadership and service,” said Caleb Duncan, campus minister at Baptist University of Florida. “Their willingness to serve demonstrated the heart of Christ and reflected the values we seek to instill in every student. As a Florida Baptist entity, it was also encouraging to see our university connected to the larger Southern Baptist family.”

Areas of service included greeting, information desks, ushering, registration support, clerking, prayer stations, pages, and preschool childcare.

“All of our Florida leadership has done a remarkable job,” Cowart said. “They have set a new standard.”

Zachary Drummond, executive pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, worked with Cowart during the planning phase to help lead registration support. Arriving early and staying late, Drummond and volunteers ensured registration areas were prepared for each messenger and guest.

“The Annual Meeting is a massive effort, and much of the work that makes it happen is never seen from the platform,” Drummond said. “It was a joy to serve Florida Baptists and help make the week smoother for messengers, guests, and churches.”

Each host location for the Annual Meeting relies on volunteer leadership from the local area. Now, attention turns to Indianapolis in 2027.

“My encouragement would be simple: say yes if you get the chance,” Drummond said. “The Annual Meeting is large, but behind the scenes it becomes very personal. You are helping real pastors, leaders, missionaries, and church members engage in the work we do together.”

For 2026 in Orlando, the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting, Crossover, and the Pastors’ Conference are now part of the history books and social media timelines.

Behind it all, nearly 4,000 Florida Baptists participated in outreach efforts and served the broader Southern Baptist family.

“Everywhere I turned, I saw Florida Baptists serving with joy, passion, and purpose. Florida Baptists are helping lead the way for Southern Baptists who desire to walk together in unity and love, who are committed to missions, evangelism, soul-winning, and baptism, and who remain firmly anchored in the inerrancy, authority, and sufficiency of God’s Word,” concluded Rummage.

“I thank God for Florida Baptists. The best days of gospel ministry are ahead as we continue standing on His truth and taking the good news of Jesus Christ to a world that desperately needs Him.”