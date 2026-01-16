From Burnout to Endurance: Pastor Completes Ironman World Championship

BRANDON— In 2012, Jason Millsaps, lead worship pastor at Bell Shoals, could barely swim 37 yards without gasping for air. Twelve years later, he stood on the starting line at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, the most grueling and prestigious one-day endurance event in the world.

An Ironman competition consists of three long-distance races—a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.2-mile run—totaling 140.6 miles of grueling perseverance within a 17-hour time frame.

“Perseverance and Drive” Required for Marathons and Ministry

I feel like every one of us all have our 37 yards in something…something that just seems impossible,” he said. “In ministry and life, God doesn’t always remove obstacles. He simply shows us what is possible when you refuse to quit. Jason Millsaps, lead worship pastor at Bell Shoals

Seeing himself in a church announcement video, combined with debilitating headaches, an energy drink addiction, and rock-bottom fitness, served as a massive “wake-up call” for Millsaps, who described these symptoms as part of his “daily habit.”

This was when Millsaps made the choice to change, realizing that “starting is really more important than being ready; it’s making the choice to show up,” he said.

Despite two spinal surgeries and countless setbacks and hurdles, he said the true test was making the intentional choice to “keep coming back” to the lap pool and an intense training regimen. As Millsaps reflected on this difficult time 13 years ago, he was quick to draw parallels to ministry.

After training six days a week for 13 months, Millsaps completed his first full-distance Ironman at Ironman Arizona in November 2013 and immediately became hooked. He then set a new goal to compete in the pinnacle Ironman race in Kona, Hawaii. Since 2013, Millsaps has completed 16 full Ironman-distance races, including the 2024 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, and the 2025 Ironman World Championship in Nice, France. He has also completed 13 half Ironman-distance races, along with numerous 5K, 10K, and sprint triathlon races.

From 37 Yards to Kona

Millsaps desires to spur others on—whether in ministry or marathons—by sharing his story of perseverance and the mundane, everyday choice to show up.

“I’m not a professional athlete,” he said. “I’m a pastor, husband, and father of two. The most radical, transformative decision I made was to keep showing up and persevere.”

This conviction led Millsaps to write a book, From 37 Yards to Kona: How the Worst Swim of My Life Led to Triathlon’s Biggest Stage. This raw and inspiring testimony is more than a triathlon memoir; it is a story about faith, perseverance, and discovering that the finish line is never really the destination.

“This story speaks to everyone because we’re all facing something—some obstacle,” he explained. “Ultimately, this book is all about the daily choice to take another step, to take another stroke. Anyone can achieve their impossible goal. It’s not about age, timing, or even ability; it’s all about making the choice to start.”

Multifaceted Training

Over the years, this personal transformation has highlighted the importance of health and discipline in achieving longevity in ministry and life. Millsaps desires to challenge others by emphasizing that perseverance is a multifaceted endeavor—mental, spiritual, emotional, and physical. This intentional pivot and “shifted focus” have allowed Millsaps to help other believers and athletes in his local church and community grow in the discipline of training.

Now a certified USA Triathlon coach, Millsaps has launched 121 Tri Coaching. The number 121 comes from Hebrews 12:1, encouraging believers to “run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Through long-course triathlon coaching, Millsaps is now helping others develop endurance, focus, and resilience through personalized, sustainable training.

“If salvations come through the means of training, that would be wonderful,” he said. “I pray that this coaching teaches others to trust that the finish line is there—that’s faith.”