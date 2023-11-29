Francis Baptist Church, Palatka, FL

Francis Baptist Church is a Southern Baptist Church in Palatka, Florida with an average attendance of 200 on Sundays. We are a multi-generational community church with ministry opportunities for all ages. We are prayerfully seeking a Senior Pastor that is God centered and committed to ministering to and preparing the Saints for the mission of reaching the lost in our community and abroad through missions. The Senior Pastor should be qualified in scripture as outlined in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:6-9. We prefer a graduate of a Southern Baptist Seminary and experience in all levels of church administration and ministries. Interested candidates should submit resumes to lcwptw56@gmail.com.