Forest Grove Baptist Church in Alachua, FL

Forest Grove Baptist Church in Alachua, Florida, has an opening for 20 hour secretary. The position provides support to the pastor in addition to office duties. Those include, but are not limited to , answering the phone, preparing weekly bulletins and prayer sheet. This position also provides support to the Financial Team. Those duties include ensuring the church’s financial operations are processed properly. Responsible for inputting financial data, generating monthly and quarterly reports. Will work with counting teams to process offerings and post deposits. 2-3 years of secretarial and accounting experience required. Send resumes to: petalpusher75@aol.com.