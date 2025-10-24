CLEARWATER– More than 30 pastors and church leaders from across Florida gathered at Calvary Church in Clearwater Oct. 9–10 for the Florida Senders Network meeting, a two-day event designed to help churches strengthen their sending and leadership pipelines for missions and church planting.

“The whole concept is to help churches either start or sharpen their sending and leadership pipelines,” said Myles Dowdy, missions and ministries lead catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “It’s churches coming beside churches, and that’s what makes it so special.”

“Carrying out the Great Commission of our Lord Jesus is a kingdom assignment designed for the body of Christ to work together,” Dowdy added. “The Florida Senders Network meetings are so encouraging to participate in, as we get to witness churches coming beside churches as they encourage and strengthen each other in their kingdom work.”

Hosted by Calvary Church and led by Paul Colton, pastor of mobilization and sending, the meeting offered practical sessions on identifying, equipping and sending leaders from within the local church. The initiative, launched three years ago by Dowdy and Colton, aligns with the Florida Baptist Convention’s goal to discover, develop and deploy Great Commission leaders.

Sharpening the pipeline

During the two-day gathering, churches shared models of effective leadership and mission development.

The Grove Church in Titusville, represented by Pastor Barry Russell and Executive Pastor Dustin Sams, discussed their process for discovering and developing leaders. From North Carolina, Mercy Hill Church leaders Jonathan Yarboro and Adam Hatton presented on creating systems that sustain a culture of sending.

Calvary’s own Carl Porter spoke on identifying and developing leaders within the local church, emphasizing the importance of helping members recognize their calling through intentional discipleship and everyday gospel engagement.

“We wanted to gather churches that are sending and create an environment where we could collaborate and sharpen each other to get better at sending across the board,” Colton said. “At the end of the event, we want leaders leaving with something tangible to take home and implement right away.”

Churches helping churches

The Florida Senders Network reflects a growing movement of churches helping churches. While the Florida Baptist Convention provides logistical support and resources, local churches drive the initiative.

“This isn’t a program of the Convention—it’s a ministry of the local church,” Dowdy explained. “Our large churches like Calvary want to help smaller ones learn what it means to send well. They’re not getting anything out of it; they’re just equipping others.”

Looking ahead

This fall’s meeting marked the third gathering since the network began, and plans are already underway for additional meetings in 2026. Colton and Dowdy hope to see the effort expand regionally so more churches can participate.

“Our hope is that churches across Florida will take ownership,” Colton said. “When churches lead, it grows stronger and lasts longer.”

Dowdy agreed, noting that the movement is fueled by cooperation and celebration.

“Missions leads to celebration,” he said. “We want churches celebrating what God is doing because every victory is a kingdom victory.”