Florida Pastors and Leaders respond to Rice winning SBC President

ORLANDO, Florida — On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Willy Rice, senior pastor of Calvary Church in Clearwater, won the election for Southern Baptist Convention president by 1,396 votes.

According to the Florida Baptist historical society, over the course of the last 171 years, seven persons who served at one time or another as a Florida Baptist pastor, have been elected president of the national convention.

Carl E. Bates, 1971, 1972, [served First Church, Leesburg, 1943 – 1947]

Adrian P. Rogers, 1979, 1987, 1988, [served Parkview Church, Ft. Pierce, 1958 – 1964; and First Church, Merritt Island, 1964 – 1972]

Charles F. Stanley,1985, 1986, [served First Church, Miami, 1962 – 1968; and First Church, Bartow, 1968 – 1969]

C. Jerry Vines, 1989, 1990, [served First Church, Jacksonville, 1982 – 2007]

James B. Henry, 1994, 1995, [served First Church, Orlando, 1977 – 2006]

Jack N. Graham, 2003, 2004, [served First Church, West Palm Beach, 1981 – 1989]

Bobby H. Welch, 2005, 2006, [served First Church, Daytona Beach, 1974 – 2006]

After the results, Florida pastors and leaders across the state shared thoughts on Rice’s election.

Adrian Taylor, lead pastor at Springhill Church in Gainesville:

“Dr. Willy Rice’s election is good for Florida because it reminds the entire SBC that faithful Baptist leadership is alive and well in the Sunshine State. What excites me most is that Dr. Rice brings a pastor’s heart, a preacher’s conviction, and a renewed call to keep our eyes on Scripture, cooperation, evangelism, and the Great Commission.”

Eloy Rodriguez, español pastor at Idlewild Baptist in Lutz:

“I am excited about his global vision. Also, planting churches from Clearwater to the world that goes in line with what SBC has been about.”

Paul Purvis, lead pastor at Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, shared on social media:

“Grateful this evening for my friend @WillyRice the new President of the Southern Baptist Convention. The SBC will benefit from his prophetic voice and pastor’s heart. Those of us who’ve known him well as @FloridaBaptists know we are in good hands.”

Ted Traylor, pastor at Olive Baptist in Pensacola:

“I first met Willy Rice when he pastored in Pensacola. He and Cheryl are dear friends. I am convinced Dr. Rice will serve us well and lead us to Biblical Renewal.”

Chad Weeks, lead pastor at Russell Baptist Church in Green Cove Springs:

“Thrilled to celebrate Dr. Willy Rice being elected SBC President, and especially grateful to see a faithful pastor from our great state of Florida serve our convention in this important role. Praying God gives him wisdom, courage, humility, and joy as he leads Southern Baptists forward for the sake of the gospel.”

Kimberly Ledbetter Patterson, member of Florida Women’s Ministries leadership team and State Board of Missions:

“I am grateful that Willy Rice has been elected as our next president of the Southern Baptist Convention. I know he will continue his consistent conservative leadership in our convention that he is known for. He is surrendered to the Lord in his teaching and exposition of the Word by the power of the Spirit (1 Cor 2:4) and because of this, I believe he will be a grounding stalwart for us.”

Heath Lambert, senior pastor at First Baptist in Jacksonville:

“The Florida Baptist Convention is an incredibly special place full of remarkable churches and pastors. Willy Rice has been a leader in that convention for decades. It is exciting and encouraging that the larger Southern Baptist Convention has chosen one of Florida’s finest pastors to serve as its president in these days of great consequence.

Willy Rice is a pastor of great conviction who ran for president as a candidate of great conviction. That is what Southern Baptists voted for and that is what they will get in his presidency.”

Charles Jones, pastor at New Covenant Bible Fellowship Church in Orlando:

“Congratulations, Florida Baptists! Congratulations, Pastor Rice! As a Haitian pastor serving in the State of Florida, where approximately 75 percent of Haitian Southern Baptist churches are located, I want Pastor Rice to know that Haitian pastors across the country especially here in Florida—will be praying for him and pledging our unwavering support as he leads our Convention. We are excited about the future and look forward to working alongside President Willy Rice to advance the mission of sharing the Gospel and strengthening our churches. May God grant him wisdom, strength, and grace for the work ahead.”

Brian Stowe, senior pastor at First Baptist in Plant City and the current president of the Florida Baptist Convention:

“I’m excited that Willy will serve as our SBC President! He will represent Florida well. He is a great listener and leader and will help our convention to get and keep its focus on getting the Gospel to people across our nation and world with holy urgency. He greatly needs our prayer support in the months ahead.”

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention:

“Dr. Willy Rice consistently leads Calvary Church in Clearwater to win souls, plant churches, and send missionaries. I’ve known Willy well for more than 20 years. He never fails to be an encourager, a trusted friend, and a faithful servant of Christ. Pastors across Florida and throughout the Southern Baptist Convention would say the same thing.

Florida Baptists are especially grateful to see one of our own elected to serve as president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Willy has demonstrated throughout his ministry that he loves pastors, believes in the Cooperative Program, and is passionate about reaching people with the gospel. His election reflects the influence of a healthy and growing movement of churches in Florida that are committed to evangelism, church planting, missions, and disciple-making.

What excites me most about Willy’s leadership is his constant commitment to evangelism. Calvary Church has consistently baptized hundreds of new believers each year, and Willy has never wavered in his burden for lost people. At a time when Southern Baptists are celebrating renewed growth in baptisms and evangelistic outreach, I believe Willy’s leadership will help keep our focus where it belongs—on sharing the gospel, making disciples, and fulfilling the Great Commission. The same soul-winning vision that has characterized Willy’s ministry and made Calvary a pacesetter among Florida Baptist churches will, I believe, encourage and strengthen churches across our convention in the years ahead.”