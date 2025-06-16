Florida Hispanic Baptists shine at national celebration in Dallas

DALLAS – Florida Hispanic Baptists played a visible role during the 2025 Hispanic Celebration hosted by the Red Bautista Hispana Nacional (National Hispanic Baptist Network), held June 8 at First Baptist Church in Dallas. The annual event, which welcomed around 500 attendees from across the country, was marked by worship, encouragement and a unified call to gospel collaboration.

Eloy Rodriguez, the pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church Espanol, served in his second and final year as the Red’s president.

Richard Aguilar, the Network’s chief financial officer, launched a new fundraising campaign, “Para que todos sepan” (That All May Know), with the goal of raising $450,000 over the next two years to support gospel outreach among Hispanic Southern Baptists.

“We ask you to pray, give and participate, not just attend,” said Aguilar, who also serves as director-treasurer of the Network’s board. The Network’s mission is “United for the glory of God, we exist to connect on mission, contribute resources, and celebrate what God is doing among us in collaboration with the body of Christ.”

Enmanuel Roque, Hispanic ministry catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention and leader of state Hispanic representatives, closed the evening in prayer, asking God for unity, protection and revival in churches and communities across the nation. Roque’s prayer bookended an evening of worship led by First Baptist Dallas Español and encouragement from national SBC leaders.

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley greeted attendees and praised their faithfulness, while SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg and associate vice president Charles Grant emphasized the need for Hispanic representation in SBC leadership and ongoing cooperation across ethnic and state lines.

Jonathan Santiago of Send Relief, reminded those gathered that gospel ministry also means meeting tangible needs. “Our mission is to feed the hungry, care for the immigrant and support widows and orphans, all in partnership with the local church,” he said.

Clara Molina announced workshops for Hispanic women and shared about the ministry’s partnership with Mission:Dignity, a GuideStone initiative to support retired ministers. Meanwhile, Gus Reyes of Dallas Baptist University highlighted a $10,000 donation that awarded scholarships to 10 Hispanic students.

Bruno Molina honored Rudy Gonzalez of DBU with a standing ovation and closed with a message from Hebrews 10, reminding attendees: “God calls us to collaboration, not competition. Being Hispanic and Christian in this time is no accident. It’s a calling.”

Florida leaders stood alongside others from across the country, all united under the event’s banner theme, ¡Unidos para su Gloria! (United for His Glory), offering a powerful testament to the collaborative spirit and growing influence of Hispanic Baptists within the Southern Baptist Convention.