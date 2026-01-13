Florida Haitian Pastors Pray, Discuss Church Response as TPS End Approaches

Pictured above: John Voltaire, Haitian Multicultural Catalyst, addresses attendees at the annual Haitian Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast at Grace Connection church in Sunrise on January 10 2026.

SUNRISE— Florida Baptist Haitian pastors and leaders gathered to pray for and discuss the impending deportation of hundreds of thousands of Haitians from the United States following the scheduled end of Temporary Protected Status on February 3.

Approximately 70 pastors and leaders from South Florida Baptist churches prayed for wisdom for the U.S. government as it prepares to end TPS, guidance for the churches who will lose many members, for Haiti as it is faced with a significant influx of returning citizens, and for those being deported to a country in turmoil.

Following prayer, breakfast, and worship, a panel made up by Keny Felix, senior pastor of Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church; Jackson Voltaire, pastor at Grace Connection Church in Sunrise; and Frantz David Eugene, pastor of Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church in Miami, discussed church-led solutions to the insecurity and unrest currently affecting Haiti. Many of the pastors and leaders present agreed that ineffective governance and international political apathy have contributed significantly to Haiti’s current condition, while the church has historically had limited influence due to being discouraged from engaging in political matters.

Felix, who is president of the Southern Baptist Convention National Haitian Fellowship, emphasized that the church is called to be the light and salt. “We are to set the standard…We need to talk about politics. When people come to church, they need to be impacted so they can go out and impact the communities they live and work in,” he said.

Eugene urged pastors to look at their congregants holistically, caring not only for their spiritual well-being but also for their physical, economic, and political needs. Voltaire highlighted the importance of empowering the church in Haiti to become influential within their communities so they can, in turn, impact the nation.

Before concluding the questions-and-answer session, Felix encouraged attendees to “get comfortable living in the tension instead of living in the world but with our heads buried in the sand. Don’t underestimate the power of Christian values.”

January’s prayer breakfast is organized by John Voltaire, Haitian Multicultural Catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention. For questions or more information about Haitian ministries, John can be reached at jvoltaire@flbaptist.org.